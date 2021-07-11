Letter: Midwesterners should pressure for phase-out of coal

Regarding “Statehouse fight brewing as Illinois looks to close coal plants, putting thousands of jobs at risk” (July 7): Yes, the Prairie State coal-fired power plant provides good jobs. No one is saying it should close tomorrow. But Alyssa Harre, director of external affairs for Prairie State, asks a valid question: How do we pay the mortgage and the rent? The Prairie State project would not have happened without subsidies. Federal subsidies got us into coal; they will have to get us out.

At least three of the nine owners of Prairie State receive hundreds of millions of subsidy dollars every year via Build America Bonds.

One owner of Prairie State touted the reliability of coal during the most recent polar vortex. Then, he mentioned there have never before been three polar vortexes in a 10-year period. He didn’t acknowledge the atmospheric warming from coal emissions are likely a partial cause of more polar vortexes.