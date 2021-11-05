 Skip to main content
Letter: Midwest's future depends on curtailing carbon emissions
Regarding "US says oil, gas sales damage climate — but won't stop them" (Nov. 3): Midwesterners are fortunate now to be spared the most damaging effects of climate change. We don’t have the frequent wildfires of western states or the increasingly severe hurricanes of the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. It is true that Midwesterners have increased rainfall and greater severity of storms, but they don’t have the catastrophic effects seen elsewhere in the U.S.

In a recent webinar, Peter Raven was asked about the effects of climate change on the flora of the Midwest. I expected the president emeritus of the Missouri Botanical Garden would cite rare native plants threatened by global warming. Instead, he stated that without action, the Midwest climate would resemble that now in Georgia within 10 or 15 years. Corn and soybeans would be endangered. This would be disastrous for the stability of our food supply and the farming economy.

We now have a unique opportunity to address this issue in a way that is endorsed by many economists and climate scientists, including Raven. One way to achieve this goal is to put a price on carbon emissions at their source, the fossil fuel producers. An increasing fee on carbon that is rebated to American households would offset the cost to consumers. It would also spur investment in alternative energy sources. Many believe that the goal of 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 is critical. We cannot wait 10 years for a solution.

Richard Swanson • Brookfield, Ill. 

