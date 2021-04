Regarding “ Is the US border with Mexico in crisis? ” (April 11): The Biden administration claims their policy is all about the inhumane conditions south of the border. In my opinion, the visual evidence may say otherwise.

The migrants seem to be reasonably well-clothed. No one appears on the verge of starvation. It doesn’t appear that anyone is skin and bones. Some have cellphones, which aren’t cheap. It’s hard to see that the migrants are really poor or barely surviving.