Letter: Milbank doesn’t understand Israel’s issues

Regarding “Bernie Sanders rightly refuses to address AIPAC” (March 5): Dana Milbank’s column exudes a breathtaking naiveté about Israel and its Arab population. He disparages the American Israel Public Affairs Committee as being cynical of the peace process, which I believe is a way of intimidating Israel into giving up land to those whose intent is Israel’s destruction.
Jews are a people with a mission that is the same today as it was in ancient times: to spread moral justice and compassion in the world. This mission is best performed from the Land of Israel. What Milbank and Sen. Bernie Sanders conveniently forget is that Arab leaders chose to attack Jews and Israel at every turn. Israelis gave away the Sinai and then Gaza for peace, and both are now what many Israelis and Jews regard as violent terrorist havens with little regard even for their own citizens.
Does Milbank seriously expect Israel to continue to go down this road, even though it dreams of peace? Milbank has much to learn about the Middle East and, frankly, the world.
Debbie Friedman • University City