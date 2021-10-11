Letter: Military could help unload ships, alleviate backlog

Coronavirus restrictions and a shortage of dock workers have contributed to a backlog of cargo ships waiting to offload at U.S. ports. As of the end of September, dozens of ships were at anchor or were adrift waiting to enter ports at New York City, New Jersey, Long Beach in California and Los Angeles. The backlog is causing supply chain shortages of goods across the country and could impact the upcoming holiday shopping season.

A possible remedy might be the use of National Guard and other military personnel to help unload the ships. There are equipment operators in units within the U.S.

After a Navy enlistment and graduation from college in June 1963, I was a new ensign the USS Tanner out of the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and I was assigned as the officer in charge of a Navy detail designated to offload mail from a ship docked in New York Cit. The dock workers were on strike, so we were temporarily tasked to offload the mail.

We should utilize our available military personnel to help alleviate labor shortages in emergency situations whenever it is within the law and feasible to utilize them.

Donald Moskowitz • Londonderry, N.H.