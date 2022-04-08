 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Military draft would not give women inclusive equality

I wonder if world unrest continues, and the all-volunteer U.S. military needed more recruits, would the draft be reinstated, and if so, would women be included.

However, just including women in a possible draft is not equality. If drafted, it could be a death sentence for some of them. Also, realistically, not every woman has the muscle mass and strength that men do. Women should not be put into a military draft, as if that's the only form of equality they can achieve.

Allison Ruggeri • St. Louis

