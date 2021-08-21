 Skip to main content
Letter: Military failure must not become a humanitarian one
Letter: Military failure must not become a humanitarian one

Biden to address chaotic Kabul evacuation, flights resume

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan's Independence Day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States, but challenges to their rule ranging from running a country severely short on cash and bureaucrats to potentially facing an armed opposition began to emerge. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

 Rahmat Gul

 

Regarding “Who are the Taliban and how did they take control of Afghanistan so swiftly?” (Aug. 16): Afghanistan now reverts to Taliban rule. Did the United States lose Afghanistan like we lost China in 1949? Not really. China was never ours to lose and neither was Afghanistan.

After billions of dollars, tremendous effort and sacrifice, plus lives lost, in the end, it was always up to the Afghan people to decide how their country would be ruled. We were always going to leave. Could we have done a better job at the end? You better believe it. Now, morally and ethically, we owe it to the Afghan people to get as many of them out of the country as expeditiously and as safely as we can. We can either do this or we can add failure as a humanitarian people to our current history. What will it be?

Michael Schraier • Wildwood

