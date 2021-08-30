Letter: Military performance in Afghan evacuation was stellar

Regarding " New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100 " (Aug. 27): The current Kabul evacuation reminds me of the Berlin Airlift (1948-1949). When it ends, more than 100,000 persons and tons of material will have escaped from Afghanistan. No matter how our nation arrived at this point, it is still a testament to what our country can accomplish in the midst of hostilities.

The steadfast performance of our military forces will be a proud chapter in our history. The critics can save their bluster for September. For now, our attention should be focused on getting people out of harm's way and to make sure that the last American soldier, who climbs the tailgate of the last C-17 out of town, makes it home safely.