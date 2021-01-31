 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Military personnel deserve thanks, regardless of gender
0 comments

Letter: Military personnel deserve thanks, regardless of gender

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Analysis: Louisiana Republicans slam Biden on oil actions

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden reaches for a pen to sign his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden arrived at the White House ready to wield his pen to dismantle Donald Trump’s legacy and begin pushing his own priorities.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 Evan Vucci

Regarding “Biden reverses Trump ban on transgender people in military” (Jan. 25): President Joe Biden deserves congratulations for repealing the ban on transgender service members in the U.S. military. If people are willing to die for me, I’m not sure I’m going to ask them to first show me their private parts.

Phillip Kershner • Marine

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports