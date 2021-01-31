Letter: Military personnel deserve thanks, regardless of gender

-
-
-
-
-
Regarding “Biden reverses Trump ban on transgender people in military” (Jan. 25): President Joe Biden deserves congratulations for repealing the ban on transgender service members in the U.S. military. If people are willing to die for me, I’m not sure I’m going to ask them to first show me their private parts.
Phillip Kershner • Marine
