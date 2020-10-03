Letter: Military school lessons failed to cure Trump’s bullying

Regarding “Analysis: Trump leans on tone that turns off voters he needs” (Sept. 30): The recent presidential debate proved one thing, 60 years ago, when Donald Trump was sent to a military school to teach him some discipline because of his bullying, it didn’t work. Perhaps spending the next four years in the Marine Corps would address his inability to show respect and cease his bullying.
Daniel Messmer • Ellisville
