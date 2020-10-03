 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Military school lessons failed to cure Trump’s bullying
0 comments

Letter: Military school lessons failed to cure Trump’s bullying

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Trump niece files suit saying family cheated her of millions

FILE - This Sept. 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald Trump speaking during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington. Donald Trump's niece followed up her best-selling, tell-all book with a lawsuit Thursday, Sept, 24, 2020, alleging that the president and two of his siblings cheated her out of millions of dollars over several decades while squeezing her out of the family business. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 Evan Vucci

Regarding “Analysis: Trump leans on tone that turns off voters he needs” (Sept. 30): The recent presidential debate proved one thing, 60 years ago, when Donald Trump was sent to a military school to teach him some discipline because of his bullying, it didn’t work. Perhaps spending the next four years in the Marine Corps would address his inability to show respect and cease his bullying.

Daniel Messmer • Ellisville

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports