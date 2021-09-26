Letter: Milley’s actions justified in light of Trump’s behavior

The letter “ Gen. Milley’s action was a misguided coup attempt ” (Sept. 22) disagreed with the Editorial Board’s opinion that Gen. Mark Milley was right to limit former President Donald Trump’s ability to start a war. Milley seemed to think the danger was real because of Donald Trump’s election loss. The letter writer says he thinks Milley attempted a military coup, which he says is scary.

But what could be more scary than a president inciting hundreds of people (600 of whom were later charged) to invade the Capitol to overturn an election that his opponent won by close to 8 million votes? The Editorial Board’s portrayal of Trump as being unhinged was a correct assertion. If inciting a riot and casting doubt on our democracy by lying about the election wasn’t the act of an unhinged president, what would be?