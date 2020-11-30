Letter: Millions backed Trump; public deserves to know why

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Trump’s own incompetence spared democracy. What if the next despot is smarter?” (Nov. 21): While I agree with McDermott’s warning that we need to guard against a future “smarter Trump,” it is perhaps more imperative to examine how we guard against nearly half of our country’s voting population supporting this autocratic candidate and president in the first place.

It is essential to ask ourselves how we have nurtured a culture of fierce individualism over the democratic culture of working toward the common good. What values are being taught and exemplified by parents, schools, churches and communities that result in our inability to even agree on the basic facts of how our democracy should work? While the prospect of a future, more successful autocratic president is scary, what is more frightening is the huge number of our fellow Americans who are inclined to support and enable such a strongman.