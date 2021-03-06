 Skip to main content
Letter: Minimum wage hike might have positive consequences
Letter: Minimum wage hike might have positive consequences

Regarding Lynn Schmidt’s column “Beware the unintended consequences of trying to help low-wage workers” (March 3): What could these consequences be? Families moving out of substandard housing and into better school districts — thus bankrupting slum landlords and crowding good schools? Perhaps it could even lead to a sharp reduction in food scarcity and thus the closure of food banks. It might also afford the opportunity for one parent to stay home to care for children and no need for children to help support the family. That would absorb the slack Schmidt predicts if employers reduce the number of jobs.

Unintended consequences are tricky. Sometimes the person we help comes out better than we intended — maybe better than we think they deserve.

Mary Ann McGivern • St. Louis



