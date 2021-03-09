Letter: Minimum wage increase would help struggling families

In Lynn Schmidt's column "Beware the unintended consequences of trying to help low-wage workers" (March 3), she cites a nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office study that if a minimum wage of $15 per hour was law, 1.4 million jobs would be lost. If one were to take that argument further, why not decrease the present minimum wage in order to increase employment? Schmidt states that the minimum wage does "little if anything" to decrease poverty. Tell that to a fast food worker whose wages could potentially double.
Low-wage workers are not limited to high school students and part-time workers anymore. They include adults, and quite often they are people trying to feed their families. The ability to make an extra $200 a week would be a true reward for the hard work that Republicans say they value so much.
Joe Burke • St. Louis