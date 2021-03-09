Letter: Minimum wage increase would help struggling families

In Lynn Schmidt's column "Beware the unintended consequences of trying to help low-wage workers" (March 3), she cites a nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office study that if a minimum wage of $15 per hour was law, 1.4 million jobs would be lost. If one were to take that argument further, why not decrease the present minimum wage in order to increase employment? Schmidt states that the minimum wage does "little if anything" to decrease poverty. Tell that to a fast food worker whose wages could potentially double.