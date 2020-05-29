Letter: Minneapolis is no less prejudiced than the deep South

Regarding “Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man” (May 27): So much for Midwest exceptionalism. The Twin Cities are not the mythical home of Mary Tyler Moore. They’re regular cities of regular people with all the gifts and evils of everyone else. Scandinavian heritage is subservient to American prejudice and violence. Firing the officers was a good start, but this is a systemic problem that deserves the same scrutiny as if the incident had happened in Alabama or Louisiana.
As a native of adjacent Iowa, I too assumed everything done in the state was based on rules and a custom of obeying procedures. Competence is taken for granted. We see now Minnesota requires the same monitoring and checking we would do in Florida and Mississippi.
As for St. Louis, a city of creativity and innovation, we still have such systemic problems that we have one of the highest homicide rates in the country.
Every person is essential. Every community is exceptional. So no one gets a pass on accountability.
Connie Lamka • St. Louis
