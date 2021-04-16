Letter: Minnesota shooting suggests police contempt for victims

Regarding “Taser vs. gun mix-ups draw fresh scrutiny in wake of Minnesota killing” (April 13): In my opinion, the stale litany of excuses used to justify murder by police is only as tired and played as it is because the cops don’t feel the need to try any harder. After the death of Daunte Wright by a 26-year veteran of a Minneapolis suburban police department, they even had the gall to roll out the mistook my gun for a taser line that had been used to justify the shooting of Oscar Grant, a 22-year-old Black man, in Oakland 12 years ago.

The police’s abuse of power reveals contempt for their victims and the public, and is a byproduct of extrajudicial killings by police, disproportionately committed against the Black community. Police keep trotting out the same weak justifications, like resisting arrest, reaching for the officer’s gun, officer fearing for his or her life, etc. The excuses are just lip service to a problem police have no intention of correcting.