Letter: Minor inconveniences don't compare with pandemic deaths

Regarding " St. Charles County parents group sues health department over COVID-19 quarantine, mask policies" (Nov. 4): The president of a parents association was blaming the county’s 2021 quarantine guidelines for causing local children to suffer. One couple, parents of a ninth grader, told their story of how their daughter was devastated by having missed her homecoming dance and football game because she was exposed to the coronavirus and was required to quarantine.

Coming from a family of educators, I see how this could have been a teachable moment. Instead of filing a lawsuit against the health department for their policies designed to safeguard our schools and communities, how excellent would it have been for these parents to talk to their “devastated” child about the more-than 700,000 Americans who have died from this virus and their truly devastated families. How excellent would it have been for these parents to tell their child how proud they are that he/she is staying home from events normally enjoyed to keep others safe and well. Unfortunately for the child to have a teaching moment, the parents themselves must have the ability to be taught. Sadly this is not the case.