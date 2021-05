Kudos to the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board for "Environmental racism began long ago. It has to stop now." (May 13). This editorial was a deft telling of the ugly story of past and lingering environmental racism in St. Louis and Metro East. Thanks also for the strong suggestion, "It has to stop now." Yes it does. This is yet another aspect of systemic corruption that not only effects, but actually targets, those who struggle with poverty, especially people of color.