Letter: Minority AP students need more support, acceptance
Letter: Minority AP students need more support, acceptance

Advanced Placement Exams

Students Julian Lopez, 12th grade, second left; Ben Montalbano, 11th grade, second right; and James Agostino, 12th grade, right; listen during their Advanced Placement (AP) Physics class at Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, Friday, Feb. 7, 2014. The College Board says in a new report that the number of U.S. public students taking Advanced Placement classes doubled over the last decade. The class of 2013 of took 3.2 million AP exams. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

 Charles Dharapak

As a black female in a predominantly white high school, I was welcomed with open arms of criticism and contempt, and even confusion, by the majority of my fellow Advanced Placement classmates. I wondered: Who are Advanced Placement classes actually open to?

In my first two years in Marquette High School, I was indirectly and directly seen as inadequate. I was never encouraged by my counselor, teachers or peers to enroll in Advanced Placement classes. I carried straight A's, even in honors classes, to each following year, wasting my academic potential.

All black students belong in the AP picture, and they deserve encouragement and aid to do so. In one semester of Advanced Placement classes, I felt the looming effects of the race gap in higher education and the elitist, cliquey student atmosphere. Generally, they didn’t want to get to know me as a person. They believed they already knew enough, based on their assumptions of my intellectual standings.

In 2017, of all Advanced Placement exam takers, only 4.3% of black students scored a 3 or higher. However, 55.6% of white, 22.9% of Hispanic/Latino, and 11.7% percent of Asian students scored a 3 or higher, according to EdSurge.

Lacking diverse students in Advanced Placement classes damages the perceptions of underrepresented minorities. It also leads to the majority of Advanced Placement students to believe they are superior to their non-white counterparts.

Lauren Pickett • Ballwin

