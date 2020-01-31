Letter: Minority AP students need more support, acceptance

As a black female in a predominantly white high school, I was welcomed with open arms of criticism and contempt, and even confusion, by the majority of my fellow Advanced Placement classmates. I wondered: Who are Advanced Placement classes actually open to?
In my first two years in Marquette High School, I was indirectly and directly seen as inadequate. I was never encouraged by my counselor, teachers or peers to enroll in Advanced Placement classes. I carried straight A's, even in honors classes, to each following year, wasting my academic potential.
All black students belong in the AP picture, and they deserve encouragement and aid to do so. In one semester of Advanced Placement classes, I felt the looming effects of the race gap in higher education and the elitist, cliquey student atmosphere. Generally, they didn’t want to get to know me as a person. They believed they already knew enough, based on their assumptions of my intellectual standings.
In 2017, of all Advanced Placement exam takers, only 4.3% of black students scored a 3 or higher. However, 55.6% of white, 22.9% of Hispanic/Latino, and 11.7% percent of Asian students scored a 3 or higher, according to EdSurge.
Lacking diverse students in Advanced Placement classes damages the perceptions of underrepresented minorities. It also leads to the majority of Advanced Placement students to believe they are superior to their non-white counterparts.
Lauren Pickett • Ballwin