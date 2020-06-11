Letter: Minority health issues are not rooted in discrimination
Regarding “Sick alone, mourning alone: COVID-19 hits the elderly and African Americans the hardest in Missouri” (June 8): Annika Merrilees’ article manages to work in a lot of progressive buzzwords and phrases — food insecurity, historical disenfranchisement, segregation and discrimination, environmental risk factors, racial inequalities — while managing to avoid entirely these words: overweight and out of shape.

National statistics on obesity indicate the prevalence of this problem among lower-income populations, and it gets worse every year. This wasn’t the case 50 years ago.

I have trouble believing health issues like obesity-induced diabetes are caused by food insecurity or segregation and discrimination because those were far bigger issues 50 years ago than now. Why not blame second-wave feminism and the Great Society programs? Since the 1950s, those movements have ushered in the biggest negative influences to America’s low-income households.

The Post-Dispatch, in my opinion, does a huge disservice to the very people it covers.

David Armbruster • Troy, Missouri







