Letter: Misleading headline resembled tabloid-style clickbait

Regarding “71 in St. Louis County test positive for COVID-19 after full vaccination” (April 20): In my opinion, the headline and presentation of this story was staggeringly irresponsible. It was sensationalistic journalism during a time when the public needs lucid presentations of the facts, which happen to be that all three coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective.

While it is true that 71 in St. Louis County had tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, one would have needed to read well past the page jump to find that number represents just 0.03% of those who are fully vaccinated. While experts urge caution, such cases were in line with their expectations and basic understanding of vaccine science. I believe this headline intentionally screams for anti-vaccination panic, which runs directly counter to the very data presented in the story and the larger fight against the virus.