Letter: Missing children's race affected their news coverage

Regarding "Two missing St. Louis County children found safe" (Oct. 7): I was pleased to read that the two young children who were missing in north St. Louis County were found safe. However, I cannot help but wonder if this story, initially reported in a few short paragraphs on Page 6 in the Law and Order section, would have been front-page news if these children lived, for instance, in Ladue, Chesterfield or Webster Groves.