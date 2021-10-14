 Skip to main content
Letter: Missing children's race affected their news coverage
Letter: Missing children's race affected their news coverage

Missing boys in St. Louis County

Two boys, 5 and 4, reported as missing by St. Louis County Police on Oct. 6. They were found one day later. 

 St. Louis County Police

Regarding "Two missing St. Louis County children found safe" (Oct. 7): I was pleased to read that the two young children who were missing in north St. Louis County were found safe. However, I cannot help but wonder if this story, initially reported in a few short paragraphs on Page 6 in the Law and Order section, would have been front-page news if these children lived, for instance, in Ladue, Chesterfield or Webster Groves.

I do wonder if it was where they lived, or the color of their skin, that initially pushed this story to Page 6.

Shelley Welsch • University City 

