Letter: Missouri benefits the privileged, ignores the rest

Regarding “Missouri’s Long Race to the Bottom Is Over” (May 29): Columnist Tony Messenger gets to the root causes of Missourians’ simmering dissatisfaction. They include inadequate funding of public health, including Medicaid expansion, a woeful lack of spending on public education and generally starving government of adequate resources. We might add to the list policies that perpetuate income inequality, denying women basic reproductive rights and efforts to favor current power brokers.
These policies reflect an agenda to benefit the privileged, the well-connected and those who share certain religious beliefs not subscribed to by all Missourians. All others are told to fend for themselves. It’s small wonder that, when we add racism and the all-too-frequent police killings of African Americans, the simmering dissatisfaction rises to a boiling point.
Police killings of African Americans must stop. But that alone will not bring about the long-term peace, order and prosperity to most Missourians. We will need a wholesale philosophical change in Missouri state government, one that recognizes that the purpose of government is to protect and advance the interests of all Missourians, not just some.
Gerald Greiman • St. Louis
