Letter: Missouri can avoid election debacle seen in Wisconsin

I am aware that allowing all voters to choose to vote using the absentee ballot would require legislative change. I do not want to see the debacle that occurred in Wisconsin reoccur in Missouri. I feel confident that, after November, few Republicans and any Democrat who joined suit against the executive action taken by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers would be in office for having placed their fellow citizens in harm's way unnecessarily.
Having a son who is an epidemiologist by training and being a student of historical pandemics myself, I know that unless a vaccine is procured between now and November, people will be risking their lives to cast a ballot if they cannot vote using an absentee ballot.
What I want to see and hear from Gov. Mike Parson is a statement supporting this change in legislation and his assurance that those of us who are veterans and retired will not be put in the position of jeopardizing our very existence to cast a ballot in Missouri, as happened in Wisconsin.
I know it might take political courage on Parson’s part, but I know that good leaders do what is right for those they lead, regardless of their political affiliation. Parson should put aside political expediency and to let all Missourians know now that he supports this legislation until a vaccine becomes readily available so that we won’t have to suffer unnecessary anxiety and fear for our lives if we want to vote in November.
Dennis Guilliams • Ladue
