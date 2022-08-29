Letter: Missouri can do better than Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt

Regarding the editorial "Schmitt seeks to roadblock climate reform — and his own supposed federalism" (Aug. 26): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has recently sued the state of California over trying to reduce emission to reduce global warming. He also joined a lawsuit trying to overturn the results of another state's 2020 election results and he also sued China over the pandemic while at the same time suing Missouri school districts that wanted to impose mask requirements during the height of a pandemic.

All of these lawsuits were dismissed but were paid for by Missouri taxpayers. This is the man who wants to be elected as Missouri's next senator. If he he is successful, he will join Sen. Josh Hawley, who fist pumped his support for a mob just before the Capitol insurrection. Once Congress got back in session to certify the results of the election, Hawley was one of the people who delayed it by falsely disputing the results.

Do the citizens of Missouri really want to be represented by these two people? I believe we can do better than this. Political ideology, not what is good for the citizens of Missouri, is what is driving all of this, and it is a terrible shame. In my opinion, if these two people end of representing our state, it will be detrimental for us and the country.

Dale Scott • Hillsboro