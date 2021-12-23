Letter: Missouri cruelly denies Medicaid expansion to the poor

The article " Missouri projecting revenues to reach record high next year " (Dec. 15) is yet another example of Missouri sounding the trumpet of success while hypocritically telling us we cannot afford to pay for the Medicaid expansion that is now the law. Ninety percent of the cost will be paid by the federal government.

Despite what Republican legislators in Jefferson City say we cannot afford, the Missouri state budget director, Dan Haug, states Missouri's economy performed really well this year, and he expects it to continue. What we cannot afford is to continue to have 275,000 Missourians without health care and also expect them to show up for work everyday.