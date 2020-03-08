Letter: Missouri Democrats not ready for November
Letter: Missouri Democrats not ready for November

  
As far as I can tell, there has been no effort by the Missouri Democratic Party to put forth any initiatives in the media to get out the vote in November. So, I emailedJoan Peters Baker, the Missouri Democratic chair, and asked about it since I was willing to help. Nothing. I emailed again with the same result. Aggravated, I emailed Clem Smith, the vice chair, with the same questions. Nothing. I emailed again and got no reply.

Undaunted, I emailed Tom Perez, the national head of the Democratic Party, and related my story. I asked if Baker and Smith were up to the task of turning Missouri blue or just collecting a check. My stock response came pretty soon afterwards, thanking me for joining the team and asking if I’d like to answer some survey questions.

Although this is a very minor incident, it may signal that perhaps Democrats have the wrong people in charge, locally and nationally. With the fate of our democracy up for grabs in November, I worry about the Democrats’ effort to win. From my insignificant experience with them, I would say they aren’t ready.

Bill Miskall • Dittmer

