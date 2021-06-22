Letter: Missouri deserves better than unrepentant McCloskey

Regarding the editorial "In plea bargain, gun-toting McCloskeys provide more than enough justification for disbarment" (June 20): The misdemeanor convictions of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, and the trivial fines imposed upon them, in no way resulted in a just sentence for two people who put the protesters in harm's way for walking down the McCloskeys' private street (posing no threat whatsoever to them or their home).

The fact that Mark McCloskey, immediately upon leaving the courthouse, expressed no remorse or regret for his actions and said he would do it again under the very same circumstances, shows a cavalier attitude toward the law and disdain for the rights of others. That's really something for a lawyer like him to declare without shame.

True, the street was private, but the gate leading to it apparently was open (not torn down, as the McCloskeys initially claimed), and the marchers simply entered without threatening the lives or property of other residents.