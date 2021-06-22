 Skip to main content
Letter: Missouri deserves better than unrepentant McCloskey
Letter: Missouri deserves better than unrepentant McCloskey

Mark and Patricia McCloskey plead guilty to misdemeanors

Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey walk out of the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, June 17, 2021, with their lawyer Joel Schwartz (right). The St. Louis couple who pointed guns at racial justice protesters outside the couple's Central West End mansion pleaded guilty to misdemeanors. Photo by Joel Currier, jcurrier@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the editorial "In plea bargain, gun-toting McCloskeys provide more than enough justification for disbarment" (June 20): The misdemeanor convictions of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, and the trivial fines imposed upon them, in no way resulted in a just sentence for two people who put the protesters in harm's way for walking down the McCloskeys' private street (posing no threat whatsoever to them or their home).

The fact that Mark McCloskey, immediately upon leaving the courthouse, expressed no remorse or regret for his actions and said he would do it again under the very same circumstances, shows a cavalier attitude toward the law and disdain for the rights of others. That's really something for a lawyer like him to declare without shame.

True, the street was private, but the gate leading to it apparently was open (not torn down, as the McCloskeys initially claimed), and the marchers simply entered without threatening the lives or property of other residents.

True, the McCloskeys surrendered the weapons they used, but it's not unreasonable to speculate that they might have quite a stash of firearms in their home, ready to use again, as he stated.

The thought of someone like him being a candidate for the U.S. Senate is just as crazy as the imaginary perceived threat he offered in their defense.

Missouri deserves much better than that.

David Cohen • Maryland Heights

