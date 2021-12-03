Letter: Missouri falls short identifying child victims of sex-trafficking

The article “Report: Missouri falling short on protecting foster children from going missing” (Oct. 1) briefly states how Missouri does not have policies for identifying children who may be at heightened risk of running away or plans in place to reduce the risk. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received more than 17,000 reports of possible child victims of sex-trafficking in 2020 across all states. Out of the 26,500 cases of children reported missing in 2020, 1 in 6 were likely child victims of sex-trafficking.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force reported a successful sting operation in August, but only two were minors out of the 47 victims identified. Considering Missouri is not attempting to reduce the children’s risk of going missing, law enforcement and the state’s child welfare agency would benefit from more training.