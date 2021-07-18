 Skip to main content
Letter: Missouri falls to Arkansas levels in handling virus
Letter: Missouri falls to Arkansas levels in handling virus

Missouri governor: Health officials play COVID-19 blame game

FILE - In this Monday, July 12, 2021, file photo, Karen Martin receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic hosted by James River Church West Campus in conjunction with Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield, Mo. COVID-19 cases have doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates in some states and Fourth of July gatherings. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower rates, Missouri, 45.9%; Arkansas, 43%, Nevada, 50.9%, Louisiana, 39.2% and Utah, 49.5%. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

 Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP

Regarding “Chicago adds Missouri and Arkansas to travel advisory” (July 13): Missouri is now akin to Arkansas in coronavirus infections. I never thought I’d see the day when our body politic was linked with Arkansas. I suppose that explains all those old, white men in the Missouri Legislature.

Lawdy, deliver us.

P.A. Murphy • Kirkwood

