Letter: Missouri falls to Arkansas levels in handling virus

Regarding “Chicago adds Missouri and Arkansas to travel advisory” (July 13): Missouri is now akin to Arkansas in coronavirus infections. I never thought I’d see the day when our body politic was linked with Arkansas. I suppose that explains all those old, white men in the Missouri Legislature.
Lawdy, deliver us.
P.A. Murphy • Kirkwood
