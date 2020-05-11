Letter: Missouri gets more federal money than it sends out

Sen. Josh Hawley said on Fox News recently, “We shouldn’t be doing state and local bailouts. Fiscally irresponsible states shouldn’t be using this as an opportunity to get free money from the taxpayer — because it isn’t free. Congress need to be focused on getting people back to work.” He’s objecting to one-time bailouts to blue states. But he fails to mention that Missouri ranks as one of the states always asking the federal government for a bailout, year after year, raking in billions more than it pays in taxes. Who is more responsible over time?
Hawley should be honest for once. And yes, I’m from California. We’re one of the states that give more than we take.
Michael Guista • Santa Maria, Calif.
