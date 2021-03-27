 Skip to main content
Letter: Missouri GOP eagerly trying to cap the minimum wage
Letter: Missouri GOP eagerly trying to cap the minimum wage

Trade unions press for $15 wage for fast food workers

Fast food workers and trade union advocates clog drive-thru lanes on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, during a rally at the McDonald's in the 1100 block of N. Tucker Blvd. Groups including Metropolitan Congregations United, SEIU Healthcare Missouri/Kansas and Local 1 called for a $15 minimum wage and trade a union for McDonald's and other fast food workers. About 35 vehicles clogged the parking lot at the restaurant while employees and union members advocated for better benefits. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “House considers slowing Missouri minimum wage increase” (March 24): The cost of living in the St. Louis metro area is higher than in rural areas. In 2015, the city of St. Louis raised the minimum wage over several years to $11 per hour. GOP lawmakers quickly sprang into action and passed a law prohibiting counties and municipalities from having a minimum wage higher than that of the state, thereby nullifying the St. Louis ordinance. Then a Missouri ballot initiative to increase the state’s minimum wage over several years was approved by more than 62% of voters.

But Republicans are now trying to undo the minimum wage increase, arguing rural areas should have a lower minimum wage than metro areas. This problem was created by the Legislature’s blanket minimum wage law. And just so the uppity citizenry does not interfere with special interests and lobbyists in the future, GOP legislators are moving quickly to make it much more difficult and expensive to put future initiatives on the ballot. Bravo, defenders of democracy. Not.

Joe Martinich • Creve Coeur

