Letter: Missouri GOP efforts are morally wrong and vindictive

Missouri Legislature

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance as they begin their annual legislative session Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Jefferson City, Missouri.(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

 David A. Lieb

Regarding “Missouri GOP continues fight to limit access to Medicaid” (Feb. 15): The current hubristic Missouri Republican state legislators have no respect for voters; nor do they have empathy for the poor. They profess to be the protectors of democracy, but their intentions speak otherwise.

GOP legislators have fought Medicaid expansion for 12 years. Voters finally said enough is enough, and Medicaid expansion was approved with 53% of voters supporting it, prompting the Republican supermajority in Jefferson City to attempt to defund the expansion through legislative action. The Missouri Supreme Court subsequently nixed that idea.

Now GOP legislators have written their own amendment to the Missouri constitution to defund Medicaid in our state. Plus, just to be sure that this cunning bunch won’t be humbled by Missouri voters again, they are also putting forth another amendment that requires two thirds of Missouri voters to pass a voter initiative, rather than the simple majority of voters that has been the law for 115 years.

I believe these two proposed amendments are morally wrong and are driven by immaturity, vindictiveness and shallow thought.

Robert Stuber, M.D. • St. Joseph, Mo.

