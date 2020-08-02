Letter:Missouri GOP has history of ignoring people’s will

On the issue of Medicaid expansion (“An opportunity Missouri can’t afford to pass up,” July 22): Missouri is in the minority of states that refuse federal aid to help the poor. My question is, why do we think just voting for it will have any effect, based on our state legislators’ proven history of ignoring what we vote for and proceeding to do whatever they want? Recent examples of this include ignoring puppy mill restrictions and anti-political gerrymandering that the majority of Missourians voted for but the Legislature refused to implement.
It seems to me we’re wasting a whole lot of money and effort getting these things passed at the polls if we fail to elect a state Legislature that actually thinks they have a responsibility to implement what we vote for. Instead, lawmakers just bend to the will of those who pay for their campaigns.
David Schlenke • Louisiana, Mo.
