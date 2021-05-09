Letter: Missouri GOP lawmakers have no respect for democracy

Regarding the editorial “Missouri Republicans ignore the voters on Medicaid. The courts must step in.” (April 29): As a longtime educator and civics teacher, I’m appalled by the Missouri Legislature’s recent actions. I was always proud to teach about Missouri’s commitment to direct democracy. Although Missouri does not have a recall system, we do have initiative and referendum petitions and elections. The people can overrule or go around the Legislature if the will of the people is not been reflected in the Legislature’s actions. But these methods require great dedication and effort. I assured my students that the existence of these methods shows respect for the will of the people.