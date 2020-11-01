Letter: Missouri GOP legislators have bungled various issues

Many of us do not know much about how our state representatives and senators vote. And it is hard to find out. But we do know that the Republicans have a very large majority and what they have done with this power.

They refuse to pass even the most basic gun control laws. People with no permit or training can openly carry guns on the streets. Lawmakers are against labor unions and expanding Medicaid. They wrote Amendment 3 to nullify Clean Missouri, which passed in 2018 by 62%.

Republicans keep cutting taxes for corporations and refusing to raise our extremely low gas tax, which means underfunding for schools, good roads, decent pay for state workers, and the disabled. Businesses don’t come for low taxes because they recognize the problems that accompany underfunded government.

Also, Missouri has failed to pass a tax every other state has. Called the “Wayfair Tax,” it would add sales tax to items purchased online, generating revenue and putting these out-of-state companies on an even footing with our local businesses. Lawmakers also restrict local governments from making their own laws about things like polluting hog farms.

Marla Stewart • Old Monroe