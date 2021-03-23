Letter: Missouri GOP threatens democracy and citizen involvement

My family, friends and I were furious when we read that the Legislature is fast-tracking bills that could effectively end democracy in Missouri (“Editorial: Missouri GOP wants to make it easier to deceive voters and harder for them to speak,” March 14). Some politicians want to silence their voters. How is that serving their constituents?

These proposals would shorten the time to collect signatures, increase the required number of signatures by hundreds of thousands, and require a supermajority of voters to pass. They will make it even harder for our voices to be heard. These are the same patriotic rights we have had for over a century. This is an attack on all Missourians’ heritage and freedom.

Legislators tried this once before. But when Democrats attempted to constrain the process, then-Governor John Ashcroft correctly vetoed the bill saying it would “repress citizen involvement.” That should never be the goal of legislation, but it is clear that would be the result if these bills passed.