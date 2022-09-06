Letter: Missouri government needs more sunlight, not less

Regarding the editorial “Once again, Missouri’s leaders reduce transparency in the public’s business” (Sept. 2): Gov. Mike Parson wants to deprive me of the right to track who is winning potentially lucrative state contracts. He’s term-limited and can’t run again, but I wouldn’t have voted for him in the future. Parson’s drive to keep voters in the dark along with the drive of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to restrict voters’ rights convinces me that both of them should be put out to pasture.