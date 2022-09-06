 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Missouri government needs more sunlight, not less

Regarding the editorial “Once again, Missouri’s leaders reduce transparency in the public’s business” (Sept. 2): Gov. Mike Parson wants to deprive me of the right to track who is winning potentially lucrative state contracts. He’s term-limited and can’t run again, but I wouldn’t have voted for him in the future. Parson’s drive to keep voters in the dark along with the drive of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to restrict voters’ rights convinces me that both of them should be put out to pasture.

As a farmer, Parson should know that cattle and other farm animals as well as farm-grown fruits and vegetables thrive on sunlight. Missouri voters also do better with more sunlight, not less.

Dick Drummond • Kirkwood0722

Missouri Capitol

The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.

 Post-Dispatch photo
