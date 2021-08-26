Letter: Missouri gun law is more theater than solving problems

The editorial "New Missouri law, not yet in effect, is already aiding bad guys with guns" (Aug. 20) notes that the Missouri law not to honor federal gun laws "would clearly make it more difficult to address the crisis-level gun violence currently ravaging St. Louis and other urban areas of the state." Saying that this law is unenforceable, even though it has already hampered law enforcers from cooperating with federal agencies, may not be the point.

The Missouri Legislature has attempted to enact laws that are more theater than substance. Their disregard of urban areas has lasted for decades. Hampering urban police from preventing gun violence in neighborhoods of color does not animate the predominantly rural lawmakers. It may even reinforce their narrative that cities are the source of social degradation.

This unfortunate logic follows the actions of the Jan. 6 rioters, who saw themselves as above the law, and above the police officers trying to enforce the law on them. They think they don't need the police. The Second Amendment is their sacred text, and they seem to believe they are the "militia" the amendment was intended to protect.

Michael Ruberton • St. Louis County