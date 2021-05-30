Letter: Missouri has many weapons to avoid growth

Bill McClellan’s satirical column “Missouri has a secret weapon to avoid growth” (May 23) seems incomplete to me.

Missouri’s GOP Legislature has an arsenal of weapons that stymie economic expansion. Still strong is opposition to adding employment, housing, public accommodations and health care protections for LGBTQ Missourians. However, businesses realize increasingly that inclusive business practices lead to more productive and engaged employees, increased customer satisfaction, and, ultimately, improved competitiveness that improves the bottom line.

In addition, four years after the Missouri NAACP issued a warning for Black travelers to stay away, the organization's president, Nimrod Chapel, said the group’s travel advisory is still in effect until Missouri makes “some meaningful progress in the systemic abuses affecting people of color” including disparity in traffic stops and police brutality. Meanwhile, tourism suffers.