Letter: Missouri has the money to give the taxpayers a break

Regarding “Parson vetoes tax rebate checks, calls for overall tax rate cut” (July 2): During the pandemic, $5 trillion was released into the national economy, leaving Missouri with a historic windfall of $49 billion in its coffers. Yet Gov. Mike Parson vetoed a $500 million bill approved by Missouri lawmakers to grant a one-time economic relief payment to Missouri residents. Although barely a fraction of the gargantuan treasury surplus, he gutted it anyway.