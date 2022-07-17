Letter: Missouri has the money to give the taxpayers a break

Regarding “Parson vetoes tax rebate checks, calls for overall tax rate cut” (July 2): During the pandemic, $5 trillion was released into the national economy, leaving Missouri with a historic windfall of $49 billion in its coffers. Yet Gov. Mike Parson vetoed a $500 million bill approved by Missouri lawmakers to grant a one-time economic relief payment to Missouri residents. Although barely a fraction of the gargantuan treasury surplus, he gutted it anyway.
Consider that Missouri is one of 12 states taxing Social Security benefits. It ranks 50th nationwide for beginning teachers salaries and ranks high in collecting personal property taxes.
Unconscionable? Knavish? Unscrupulous? Which adjective best describes Parson’s unprincipled decision to disregard Missourians during record inflation?
Perhaps it is Parson, and not the residents of Missouri, positioned proudly behind the times.
Colleen O’Donnell • Affton