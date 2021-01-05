Letter: Missouri is a joke for electing a treasonous sycophant

Most-read stories in this section
What kind of state is Missouri that can elect a treasonous sycophant like Sen. Josh Hawley, who would vote to overturn a lawful election of and by the people? The “Show-Me” state? What a joke. If Missouri wants another civil war, the Union is ready and willing to shed blood to preserve the country again.
David Kay • Los Angeles
