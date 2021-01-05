 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Missouri is a joke for electing a treasonous sycophant
0 comments

Letter: Missouri is a joke for electing a treasonous sycophant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trump Russia Probe Congress

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 3, 2020.

(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

 Jim Lo Scalzo, Associated Press

What kind of state is Missouri that can elect a treasonous sycophant like Sen. Josh Hawley, who would vote to overturn a lawful election of and by the people? The “Show-Me” state? What a joke. If Missouri wants another civil war, the Union is ready and willing to shed blood to preserve the country again.

David Kay • Los Angeles

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports