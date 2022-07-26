Letter: Missouri is a mess because of voter apathy and ignorance

Regarding “ Finding an Eric Greitens supporter in Missouri’s Warren County proves a challenge ” (July 22): Reporter Jesse Bogan provided an enlightening article on Eric Greitens’ campaign for the Senate. It was an eye-opening story as to why Missouri is in such a political and financial mess.

If Warren County is an example of the constituency of this state, an area where Greitens claims residency, we are in a sorry state. Residents who say they don’t vote or do not know who Greitens is reflect the complacency of Missourians. Missourians need to take off the blinders and become informed. People have fought and died for the right to vote, and some Missourians just don’t care.