Letter: Missouri is actually making South Carolina look smart

Regarding “Hawley’s favorability drops in Missouri after riot, but it improves with GOP nationally” (Jan. 23): A recent survey found that 36% still approve of Sen. Josh Hawley’s job performance. I know our senators here in South Carolina, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, are nuts, but you sort of have to expect that from us. My question is: How did folks in Missouri actually elect Hawley over Claire McCaskill? Missourians are beginning to make us South Carolinians look smart, and for that I thank you.