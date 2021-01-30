 Skip to main content
Letter: Missouri is actually making South Carolina look smart
Letter: Missouri is actually making South Carolina look smart

McCaskill, Hawley cast votes

Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley and Democrat incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill at their polling places on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Photos by Post-Dispatch staff Laurie Skrivan and David Carson

Regarding “Hawley’s favorability drops in Missouri after riot, but it improves with GOP nationally” (Jan. 23): A recent survey found that 36% still approve of Sen. Josh Hawley’s job performance. I know our senators here in South Carolina, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, are nuts, but you sort of have to expect that from us. My question is: How did folks in Missouri actually elect Hawley over Claire McCaskill? Missourians are beginning to make us South Carolinians look smart, and for that I thank you.

Jake Moore • Columbia, South Carolina

 

