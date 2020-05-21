Letter: Missouri is still the only state without opioid program
0 comments

Letter: Missouri is still the only state without opioid program

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
opioid tablets

Oxycodone is the generic name for a range of opioid pain killing tablets. 

 123rf

Regarding “Missouri remains only state without a program to track opioid prescriptions” (May 18): How disappointing that once again Missouri lawmakers could not come up with a statewide program to help spot the abuse of prescription drugs. It is ridiculous that our legislators cannot work this out. We are the only state without a monitoring program. Missouri ranks among the worst in the country for its drug abuse, according to national data on arrests, overdose rates, opioid prescriptions and other measures. Coincidence? I think not.

Pam Ray • Sullivan

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports