Letter: Missouri is still the only state without opioid program

Regarding “Missouri remains only state without a program to track opioid prescriptions” (May 18): How disappointing that once again Missouri lawmakers could not come up with a statewide program to help spot the abuse of prescription drugs. It is ridiculous that our legislators cannot work this out. We are the only state without a monitoring program. Missouri ranks among the worst in the country for its drug abuse, according to national data on arrests, overdose rates, opioid prescriptions and other measures. Coincidence? I think not.
Pam Ray • Sullivan
