Letter: Missouri lawmakers continue to ignore will of the voters

Regarding "Missouri congressional map makes it to Senate floor, runs into wall of resistance" (Jan. 26): Why did voters even bother voting on Clean Missouri back in 2018? Seeing what the Missouri Legislature is doing with redistricting this year makes me sad for democracy. Republicans in charge are debating whether they are "entitled" to either six or seven out of Missouri's eight districts, assuming that their party in charge is all that matters to Missourians. Don't forget that, not too long ago, it was Democrats who held seven out of nine Missouri seats and felt like they were equally entitled to control everything.

Missouri's seats of representation belong to the voters of Missouri, not to any one party, and I'm sick of seeing our elected representatives fight about putting Branson in the same district as downtown Kansas City to gerrymander one more seat their way. The two-party system is failing us, and I'm more and more interested in considering the ranked-choice system that Better Elections is proposing.

Our representatives don't represent us. Hell, they don't even particularly want to hear from us, as witnessed by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner's infamous aversion to town halls. The redistricting process as it looks now promises us another 10 years of extremist, unresponsive members of Congress who won't compromise, discuss real issues, or get anything done.

We can do a lot better. They call it the People's House for a reason.

Dan Connors • St. Louis County