Letter: Missouri lawmakers disrespect voters’ Medicaid decision

Regarding “Missouri voters approved expansion of health care. Republicans won’t pay for it” (April 1): In my opinion, Missouri lawmakers pulled a big April Fools Day joke on all of us, especially on the approximate 275,000 Missourians who would have benefited from the expanded Medicaid program and the additional health care the measure was to provide.

Medicaid expansion was passed statewide by a clear 53% majority. But here is the joke: Our Republican legislators refused to budget the needed funding even though much it would be covered by federal money. I am sure that the legislators respected the voters who elected them to office, so why don’t they respect the vote of the people who legally used the voter initiative process to pass Medicaid expansion?

Republicans continue to refuse to take advantage of the Medicaid expansion program that has been wisely implemented in 39 other states. Missouri continues to strengthen its position as one of the nation’s more backward-thinking states.

Alan Bell • New Haven