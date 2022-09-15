Letter: Missouri lawmakers don't care about voters' opinions

Regarding "Response to “Missouri voters break with state lawmakers on abortion, SLU poll finds” Aug. 26): While we were sleeping, the Missouri Legislature was putting one over on us. It was 2019, and a bill was passed making abortion illegal should Roe v. Wade be reversed by the Supreme Court. That didn’t seem possible.

It turns out that’s just what happened as Roe v. Wade fell and the Missouri abortion ban went into effect. It’s a problem because that’s not what the majority of citizens wanted; it is what the individual legislators wanted. Once again, the Legislature wasn’t paying attention. When it overturned the 2011 referendum to regulate puppy mills, it openly went against the will of the people. This time it made more of a sneak attack.

If these are not the lawmakers Missourians want representing them, they should consider whom they are voting for in the next election. Voters should consider the candidates' character and positions, not just their party.

I think we should elect more honest and responsive candidates to the Legislature who will pay attention to what the people want when casting their votes.

Jane Cox • Ballwin