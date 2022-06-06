Letter: Missouri lawmakers must act to curb future shootings

Regarding " As the 2022 campaign season ramps up, guns woven tightly into Missouri’s political fabric " (May 26): After the latest tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we once again hear the hollow condolences coming from the Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature, claiming it's a mental problem and not a gun problem.

The Second Amendment Preservation Act was never needed to protect the Second Amendment. It only hampers the collaboration among federal, state and local authorities to work together for a safer citizenry. We all know that what is necessary to create a safer community, and that will never happen as long as our legislature is controlled by the GOP.