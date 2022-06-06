Letter: Missouri lawmakers must act to curb future shootings

Regarding "As the 2022 campaign season ramps up, guns woven tightly into Missouri’s political fabric" (May 26): After the latest tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we once again hear the hollow condolences coming from the Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature, claiming it's a mental problem and not a gun problem.
The Second Amendment Preservation Act was never needed to protect the Second Amendment. It only hampers the collaboration among federal, state and local authorities to work together for a safer citizenry. We all know that what is necessary to create a safer community, and that will never happen as long as our legislature is controlled by the GOP.
So, until the next tragedy, and the next round of condolences, pray that it won't happen in Missouri.
James A. Kollar • Woodson Terrace