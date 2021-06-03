Letter: Missouri lawmakers must not violate their sworn oaths

Regarding “With key tax held hostage by Republicans, Missouri Medicaid chief warns of ‘crippling’ cuts” (May 26): Our elected lawmakers have sworn this oath, from the Missouri Constitution: “I do solemnly swear, or affirm, that I will support the Constitution of the United States and of the state of Missouri, and faithfully perform the duties of my office, and that I will not knowingly receive, directly or indirectly, any money or other valuable thing for the performance or nonperformance of any act or duty pertaining to my office, other than the compensation allowed by law.”

Given that our lawmakers have shown poor regard for ballot initiatives, like Medicaid expansion, they are obviously flouting their oaths. They have also attempted to make initiative petitions more difficult to create.